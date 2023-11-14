Dutch distributor Periscoop has snapped up five titles in this year’s official IDFA selection including In-Soo Radstake’s competition title Selling A Colonial War, which is being sold by Rise And Shine World Sales.

Selling A Colonial War, produced through Nadadja Kemper at Holland Harbour, lifts the lid on war crimes on both sides , political skulduggery and sinister propaganda manoeuvring by the Dutch, US and Indonesia during the Indonesian war of independence from 1945 until 1949.

“Of course, there are going to be people [in the Netherlands] who will be totally upset about the film before seeing it,” acknowledged San Fu Maltha, who runs Periscoop with Bruno Felix. “We are planning a wide release but what we are going to do is first use a tour with In-Soo to talk about the film in every city. It is going to be a film that people want to talk about. The most important thing is that people can talk about it from all sides.”

“There are about two million people connected to the former Dutch Indies [in the Netherlands]. When they came here, they were the biggest migration ever…they adapted so successfully. The problem is that they tend to be forgotten,” Maltha continued. “Because of that, we are trying to make more projects and show more projects involved in this history.”

The other IDFA titles Periscoop has picked up are festival favourits Kokomo City, The Eternal Memory, They Shot The Piano Player and Joan Baez I Am Not A Noise.