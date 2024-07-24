Philip Barantini’s four-part drama series Adolescence (working title) starring and co-created by Stephen Graham, with Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty, has begun filming in the UK for Netflix.

The series is about a family dealing with the aftermath after their 13-year-old son is charged with murdering a teenage girl. Each episode is filmed in one continuous shot and unfolds in real time.

Adolescence is produced by Warp Films, Graham’s Matriarch Productions and Plan B. Graham wrote and created the show alongside Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne best known for The Swimmers, His Dark Materials and Enola Holmes.

Other cast include Owen Cooper as the 13-year-old boy, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley and newcomer Amélie Pease.