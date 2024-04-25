Pierce Brosnan will star in an unnamed romantic thriller for Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures, with Nadine de Barros’ Fortitude International launching sales in Cannes.

Simon Barry, the creator and showrunner on Netflix’s Warrior Nun, makes his feature directing debut on the story of a reclusive, retired spy who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic new neighbour, digging up both of their secrets in the process.

Barry wrote the screenplay based on a story he created with his father Derek Barry. The writer-director’s Reality Distortion Field is producing alongside Passage Pictures.

Fortitude International is fully financing the project and de Barros serves as executive producer.

Brosnan’s starred as James Bond in multiple instalments of the spy franchise, and his credits include The Matador, Mamma Mia, The Thomas Crown Affair, and Black Adam.

He served as executive producer on the environmental documentary Poisoning Paradise.

“As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character and humanity,” said Barry.

Singer added, “Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together.”