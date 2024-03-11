Ron Gell of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is at Filmart to introduce the industry to the company’s mainstream theatrical division Panoramic Pictures and commence talks on horror comedy Deer Camp ’86.

Noah LaLonde from Netflix series My Life With The Walter Boys stars in the 1986-set story about six friends from Detroit who head north to go deer hunting as an ancient spirit awakens to avenge the death of a Native American girl.

Before long the hunters realise it is they who have become the hunted.

L. Van Dyke Siboutszen directed Deer Camp ’86 and Riley Taurus and Bo Hansen are the producers. Executive producers are Fausto Torres, Stephen Afendoulis, Don Schneider and Tony Morris.

Gell, who serves as Panoramic Pictures VP of international sales and distribution, is handling international sales and said a summer release is planned in the US.

Gell added, “Panoramic Pictures will be a new label pushing the envelope from horror, to sci-fi, to comedy and drama. We all feel it’s the perfect time to launch a new label for an underserved market.”

The goal is to grow the sales slate as the company heads into Cannes and ensuing markets this year.

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is led by partners Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Elizabeth Travis, and Alysoun Wolfe.

The company has produced, acquired, marketed and distributed more than 100 family and faith-based films including the God’s Not Dead franchise, The Case For Christ, and Do You Believe?.