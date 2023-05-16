Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski has been named jury president for the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The veteran director, whose drama EO won the jury prize at last year’s Cannes and went on to secure an Oscar nomination, will preside over the jury that decides the winner of the festival’s Golden Goblet Awards.

Skolimowski’s credits include includes Berlin Golden Bear winner The Departure (1967), Cannes Grand Prix winner The Shout (1978), Cannes best screenplay winner Moonlighting (1982), and Essential Killing (2010) which was awarded the special jury prize and Coppa Volpi at Venice. He has also received the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement from Venice.

Founded in 1993, SIFF is China’s most established international film event. Previous jury presidents include Danny Boyle, Luc Besson, Barry Levinson, Tom Hooper, John Woo, Jean-Jacques Annaud and Cristian Mungiu.

The 25th SIFF is set to run from June 9-18.