Poor Things composer Jerskin Fendrix was the big winner at the 2024 World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), taking home both the film composer of the year and discovery of the year prizes.

The World Soundtrack Awards took place tonight (October 16) at the closing night of Film Fest Gent.

Poor Things was Fendrix’s first-ever film score and he went on to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos again on Kinds Of Kindness - both scores of which earned him the nomination.

In film composer of the year, Fendrix was up against Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two and The Creator); Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer); Anthony Willis (Saltburn); and Laura Karpman (American Fiction; The Marvels; and Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed).

Natalie Holt won television composer of the year for Loki series two, having been nominated three previous times.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish took home the award for best original song for “What Was I Made For?” in Barbie. The duo previously won in 2022 for “No Time To Die” from the eponymous James Bond film.

World Soundtrack Awards 2024

Film composer of the year

Jerskin Fendrix for Kinds of Kindness and Poor Things

Television composer of the year

Natalie Holt for Loki S02

Best original song

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, written by Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish, performed by Billie Eilish

Discovery of the year

Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things

Public choice award

Umberto Scipione for La Guerra dei Nonni

WSA game music award

Brandon Boone for Slay the Princess

Sabam award for best original composition by a young composer

Florian van der Reijden

Best original score for a Belgian production

Amenra for Skunk

Lifetime achievement award

Elliot Goldenthal

WSA industry award

Maggie Rodford