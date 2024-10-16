Poor Things composer Jerskin Fendrix was the big winner at the 2024 World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), taking home both the film composer of the year and discovery of the year prizes.
The World Soundtrack Awards took place tonight (October 16) at the closing night of Film Fest Gent.
Poor Things was Fendrix’s first-ever film score and he went on to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos again on Kinds Of Kindness - both scores of which earned him the nomination.
In film composer of the year, Fendrix was up against Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two and The Creator); Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer); Anthony Willis (Saltburn); and Laura Karpman (American Fiction; The Marvels; and Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed).
Natalie Holt won television composer of the year for Loki series two, having been nominated three previous times.
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish took home the award for best original song for “What Was I Made For?” in Barbie. The duo previously won in 2022 for “No Time To Die” from the eponymous James Bond film.
World Soundtrack Awards 2024
Film composer of the year
Jerskin Fendrix for Kinds of Kindness and Poor Things
Television composer of the year
Natalie Holt for Loki S02
Best original song
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, written by Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish, performed by Billie Eilish
Discovery of the year
Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things
Public choice award
Umberto Scipione for La Guerra dei Nonni
WSA game music award
Brandon Boone for Slay the Princess
Sabam award for best original composition by a young composer
Florian van der Reijden
Best original score for a Belgian production
Amenra for Skunk
Lifetime achievement award
Elliot Goldenthal
WSA industry award
Maggie Rodford
