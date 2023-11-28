UK-based entertainment PR firm Premier has acquired Scottish agency The Corner Shop.

Based in Edinburgh, The Corner Shop was founded in 2015 by managing director Susie Gray, who will continue to lead the firm as well as joining Premier’s executive board. The subsidiary will be rebranded Premier Scotland.

The acquisition marks Premier’s first foray into Scotland and follows the opening of its Manchester office earlier this year. The company also recently appointed Angela Smith as managing director of filmed entertainment.

Premier’s founder and chairman, John Reiss, said the move would enable the firm “to supply an enhanced service to our Scottish, UK and international clients across entertainment, arts and culture”.

The Corner Shop’s clients have included the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Gray added: “We look forward to combining our energies in supporting the culture and entertainment sectors across Scotland, the UK and internationally.”