Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) has added action adventure The Oath directed by and starring Darin Scott to its EFM sales slate, following the recent US release in more than 650 theatres via Freestyle Releasing.

Set in 400 AD Scott plays a lone Hebraic fugitive who fights to preserve the history of his fallen nation while being hunted by a ruthless tyrant played by Billy Zane.

Rounding out the key cast are Karina Lombard, Eugene Brave Rock, Nora Dale, Philip Niu, Aron Stevens, and Wase Chief.

Scott co-wrote the screenplay with his wife Michelle Scott, and produced the film for Great Scott Entertainment in association with Isen Robbins and Aimee Schoof for Intrinsic Value Films, and Randolf Turrow.

“Anciently, fifth century AD North America is quite a forgotten time,” said Scott. “With 531 pages of supposed Hebraic text from The Book of Mormon to draw from, we saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to portray the untouched ancient as a clarion call to the modern.”

Carlos Rincon, PEG’s SVP of acquisitions, negotiated the deal with Scott.

The EFM slate includes crime thriller Desert Dawn starring Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet’ pre-teen comedy F Plus with Randy Couture and Jennifer Esposito; sex comedy Katie’s Mom starring Dina Meyer; raunchy rom-com Plan B starring Jamie Lee and Jon Heder; and espionage action film Mr-9: Do Or Die with Michael Jai White and Frank Grillo.