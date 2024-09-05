Prime Video has acquired international rights excluding Germany to TIFF sci-fi drama The Assessment starring Alicia Vikander and Elizabeth Olsen.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Paris-based commercials, shorts and music video director Fleur Fortuné and will receive its world premiere in Special Presentations on Sunday.

The Assessment follows a couple as their seven-day assessment for the right to have a child turns into a nightmare. Himesh Patel also stars, and John Donnelly and writing duo Nell Garfath Cox and David Thomas co-wrote the screenplay.

Number 9’s Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen developed and produced the film, and Germany’s Augenschein Filmproduktion, ShivHans Pictures and Project Infinity are also producers.

Production took place in Cologne’s MMC Studios and on location in Tenerife. Capelight Pictures will distribute in Germany.

WME Independent represented international rights on behalf of the filmmakers. UTA Independent Film Group handles North American rights.