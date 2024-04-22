UK sales outfit Protagonist Pictures has boarded Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Sister Midnight, from director Karan Kandhari, and unveiled a first-look still.

The Mumbai-set feature, starring Radhika Apte, has been backed by Film4 and BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and produced by the UK’s Alastair Clark for Wellington Films, Anna Griffin for Griffin Pictures, with India’s Alan McAlex.

Sweden’s Filmgate Films and Film i Väst are co-producers and India’s Suitable Pictures are associate producers.

The black comedy follows the journey of a small-town misfit in a newly-arranged marriage who attempts to navigate an awkward spouse, nosy neighbours and her own feral impulses.

“I hope people get to see this strange film to witness the wonder that is Radhika Apte. For me, she’s the closest thing to Buster Keaton or Toshiro Mifune reborn,” says Indian filmmaker Kandhari.