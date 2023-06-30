France’s Quentin Dupieux has revealed that his upcoming film Yannick will be released in France on August 2, the latest in a marathon of titles from the prolific absurdist filmmaker.

Daaaaaal! producers Atelier de Production teamed with Smoking Causes Coughing co-producer Hugo Selignac’s Mediawan-owned Chi-Fou-Mi Productions and Dupieux for Yannick, which stars Pio Marmaï alongside Raphael Quenard, Blanche Gardin, Sébastien Chassagne and Agnès Hurstel.

Dupieux confirmed the release via Twitter on Wednesday (June 28). According to distributor Diaphana, the film is set “In the middle of a performance of the play Le Cocu” and follows the titular Yannick who “gets up and interrupts the show to take over the evening…” The production was shot in secrecy and the trailer has yet to be revealed.

The inexhaustible Dupieux released two films in 2022 – Incredible But True in June following a Berlin premiere in February and Smoking Causes Coughing in November following a world premiere in Cannes in May – and his 12th feature Daaaaaali! is set for a November 1 release in France, also via Diaphana, and rumoured to be in contention for a world premiere in Venice.

Dupieux’s quirky cinema has proven to be a hit at festivals and among buyers. Arrow Films took US, UK, Canada and Ireland rights to Incredible But True and Magnolia released Smoking Causes Coughing in the US in March. Dupieux burst onto the scene with Steak in 2007 followed by 2010’s Rubber and has continued to churn out a slew of eccentric titles since including 2012’s Wrong, 2014’s Reality and more recently Deerskin in 2019 and Mandibules in 2020.