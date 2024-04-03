Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act will open the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The four-part comedy will have its world premiere out of competition on May 14, the same day it opens in French cinemas via Diaphana Distribution.

Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphaël Quenard star in the film surrounding four characters who meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere.

It is produced by Chi-Fou-Mi Productions with Kinology handling international sales.

Dupieux’s last film Smoking Causes Coughing also screened at Cannes out of competition back in 2022. The Second Act marks the French director’s 14th feature.

The film is the second title announced for Cannes following Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which will premiere at the festival on May 15. The full programme will be announced on April 11.