Quiver Distribution has bolstered its management ranks and hired industry veteran TJ Smith who is attending EFM with the team.

Smith arrives from Tubi and has worked in content acquisitions and strategic partnerships with distributors and studios.

He has held roles at Endeavor Content and WME Global, where he worked across film, series, and nonfiction financing and sales.

Quiver co-presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman said, “[Smith’s] impressive track record at Tubi and his deep understanding of the ever-evolving content landscape make him a valuable addition to our team.”

The company is partnering with Blacktop International here on sales of Freddie Prinze Jr. thriller The Girl In The Pool.