Quiver has picked up North American rights from Premiere Entertainment Group to the romantic comedy Plan B starring Jamie Lee from HBO’s Crashing and Jon Heder from Napoleon Dynamite.

Premiere is continuing international sales here on the story of a woman who gets pregnant after a one-night stand with her awkward neighbour and impulsively decides to sleep with a successful businessman to pass off the baby as his.

Tom Berenger, Shannon Elizabeth, and Kate Flannery round out the key cast. Quiver plans to release the film later in the year.

Brandon Tamburri directed Plan B film from his original screenplay co-written with Jean S. Monpère. Tamburri produced for Joke Zero alongside DJ Dodd for Future Proof Films and Erika Hampson.

Carlos Rincon negotiated the deal for Premiere with Larry Greenberg of Quiver.

Lee is a two-time Emmy winner as co-executive producer and co-writer on the Apple comedy series Ted Lasso and will star with Nikki Glaser in the upcoming Amazon series Unsettling.

Among Premiere’s Cannes sales roster are Jack Martin’s sci-fi adventure Storm Chasers starring Page Tudyk Gomez; and romantic comedy Christmas Overtime with Meghan Carrasquillo.

The company recently wrapped production on small-town action thriller Desert Dawn starring Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet, and on the Salvadoran civil war epic Fireflies At El Mozote with Paz Vega.