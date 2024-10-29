Raha Amirfazli and Shadi Karamroudi will receive the 2024 Academy Gold Fellowship For Women.

As part of the Academy’s global talent development and inclusion work, the Gold Fellowship for Women is a one-year programme that combines support, mentorship and access to networking opportunities for emerging women filmmakers.

The Academy currently awards two fellowships annually, one to a US-based filmmaker and one to a non-US-based filmmaker.

Amirfazli is an Iranian writer, director and producer based in New York. She is currently pursuing her MFA in Film and TV production at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Her debut feature In The Land Of Brothers premiered at Sundance Film Festival this year where she won the World Cinema Dramatic Competition directing award.

Karamroudi is an Iranian actress, director, writer and producer who studied filmmaking and acting at Karnameh Film School in Tehran and obtained a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Tehran University of Art and a master’s degree in dramatic literature from Soore University. In 2024, she was invited to participate in the Berlinale Talents Labs and Script Station with her feature-length script, I Can Hear You Whispering.

“Through the Gold Fellowship for Women, we aim to provide meaningful guidance, foster a more inclusive film industry and champion diverse voices,” said Academy senior vice president, impact and global talent development, Kendra Carter.