UK actor-filmmaker Chiwetel Ejiofor and filmmaker Michael Winterbottom will receive honorary Raindance Icon awards at this year’s Raindance Film Festival (June 19-28).

Ejiofor will receive his award at the festival’s opening gala, the UK premiere of Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo on June 19.

Winterbottom will be presented with his award during the jury awards ceremony on June 27.

Ejiofor is known for his work as an actor in 12 Years A Slave – for which he won the best actor Bafta and was nominated for the Oscar – Dirty Pretty Things, Children Of Men and Marvel’s Doctor Strange franchise.

He has made two feature films as director – 2024’s Sundance premiere Rob Peace, and 2019’s The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

UK stalwart Winterbottom began his career making TV films. He has since made almost 30 features, including Welome To Sarajevo, 24 Hour Party People, A Mighty Heart and The Road To Guantanamo.

“Raindance has done a huge amount to support independent filmmaking in this country and around the world for more than 30 years,” said Winterbottom.

“I continue to admire the Raindance Film Festival’s intensely independent spirit, and it’s wonderful that Raindance focuses on nurturing, inspiring, and educating up-and-coming talent,” said Ejiofor.

Previous recipients of the Icon award include Vanessa Redgrave, Olivia Colman, Michael Caine and Ken Loach.