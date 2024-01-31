Ralph Fiennes is directing and starring in class drama The Beacon with Cornerstone commencing international sales on the title at the European Film Market (February 15-21).

This is also Fiennes’ first feature screenplay and the story explores class, race and identity in contemporary Britain. Other cast members include Indira Varma, Charles Babalola and Alison Oliver.

CAA Media Finance is representing US rights on the feature.

The Beacon is produced by the UK’s Potboiler Productions and follows a Ugandan-born man who travels from London to the countryside to spend the summer with his girlfriend’s family.

Fiennes previously directed Coriolanus, The Invisible Woman and The White Crow.