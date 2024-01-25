Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has confirmed his next project will be an “epic saga” titled Love And War, led by Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

The feature will be made by the director’s own Bhansali Productions and a theatrical release has been set for Christmas 2025. Plot details have yet to be revealed but the director is known for his epic filmmaking style.

Bhansali’s previous film was musical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also starred Bhatt and screened at the Berlinale in 2022. It went on to become the most-watched Indian title globally on Netflix and the filmmaker is now working with the streaming giant on Heeramandi, a period drama that follows the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, which is due this year.

Married couple Kapoor and Bhatt previously starred together in Disney’s fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in 2022. Kapoor made his leading man debut in Bhansali’s romance Saawariya in 2007 and Love And War makes the first time they have worked together since then.

Kaushal is known for recent titles such as Rajkumar Hirani’s box office hit Dunki, in which he starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Bhansali is also known for historical epics such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Sony-backed Saawariya and Devdas, which screened at Cannes in 2002.