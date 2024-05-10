Toronto-based Raven Banner has added the Michael Jai White action film Sunset Superman and road rage thriller Cold Road to its Cannes slate.

Jason Krawczyk, who directed 205 SXSW fantasy He Never Died, wrote and directed Sunset Superman starring White as JT, a gentle giant helping his grandmother fix the leaky sink in her secluded cabin.

When the cabin is targeted by a gang of home invaders led by the unhinged Stan, played by Billy Zane, JT must fend off growing number of thugs while keeping his grandmother – whom he fears the most— oblivious to the escalating mayhem.

Justin Kelly, Robert Fisher and Ben Farella produced Sunset Superman, which also stars Jackie Richardson and Evan Stern.

Cold Road marks the feature debut of Indigenous writer-director Kelvin Redvers and takes place on a remote, frozen highway where a woman and her dog are hunted by a mysterious stranger in a semi-truck, pulling them into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Redvers shot the snowy re-imagining of Duel in Northern Canada, The film stars Roseanne Supernault, Taylor Kinequon, and Samuel Hoeksema. Redvers wrote, directed, and produced, with Matt Watterworth and Gianna Isabella also producing.

The genre ace’s Cannes sales roster includes slasher film Brute 1976, supernatural thriller The Waterhouse, cult horror Garden Of Eden, and Frankie Freako from cult director Steven Kostanski.