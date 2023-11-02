Raven Banner has acquired worldwide sales for AFM to Daniel Turres’ Fresh Meat which is scheduled to wrap principal photography in Ontario by mid-November.

The film follows a group of internet influencers who sneak into an abandoned prison seeking to film thrilling content and unwittingly unleash an inmate hungry for victims.

With no apparent exit, the influencers are thrust into the challenge of staying alive while capturing their most harrowing content yet. Joelle Farrow, Mika Amonsen, and Hannah Galway star.

Christian Turres (Here For Blood) of Pageman Productions, Courtney Presto, Ben Srokosz and David Bond, (executive producer on Bloodthirsty and Huesera) serve as producers on Fresh Meat, which commenced production in Chatham-Kent on October 9.

Raven Banner’s Michael Paszt, James Fler, and Andrew T Hunt are executive producers.