Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner has closed a raft of deals in Cannes on Jesse Haaja’s superhero film sequel Rendel: Cycle Of Revenge.

US rights have gone to Shout! Studios and other key sales have closed in Germany (Splendid), France (Program Store), Spain (Wild Duck), and Italy (Blue Swan).

Kris Gummerus stars as the eponymous masked vigilante who dismantles the evil Vala organisation after his family is killed, as a spital of violence awakens the ghosts of the past.

Sean Cronin, whose credits include Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, plays the villain Smiley. Pekka Lehtosaari wrote the screenplay.

Miika J. Norvanto and Timo Puustinen produced Rendel: Cycle Of Violence.

Raven Banner has also been in Cannes talking to buyers on the monster horror comedy Frankie Freako, and the action comedy Sunset Superman starring Michael Jai White.