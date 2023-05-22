Canadian genre specialist Raven Banner Entertainment has closed deals on Filipino action thriller Trigger, Mongolian horror Aberrance and Filipino zombie feature Day Zero.

Trigger, directed by Richard Somes (We Will Not Die Tonight) and starring Arjo Atayde, has pre-sold to Lighthouse for German-speaking territories and is tipped for notable festivals later this year. The film stars Atayde as a discharged veteran with PTSD who becomes embroiled in a different kind of war when a drug peddler seeks his protection from a vigilante death squad.

Mongolian horror Aberrance is Baatar Batsukh’s feature debut and has sold to Freestyle for the US. The film recently played SXSW a centres on an estranged couple who travel to the woods, only to face dark forces.

In addition, Joey De Guzman’s zombie action horror film Day Zero has sold to the US (Well Go USA), Japan (Pflug), France (Factoris Films), UK (The Movie Partnership), Germany (Lighthouse), Scandinavia (Take One), South Korea (Jaye Entertainment) and Poland (Art-House). It follows a former elite soldier who breaks out of jail to find his family in the wake of a zombie outbreak.