Buzzy Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) premiere Tummy Monster has been boarded for sales by UK outfit Reason8.

The debut feature from Glasgow-based filmmaker Ciaran Lyons blends elements of dark comedy and psychological thriller and stars Bridgerton’s Lorn Macdonald alongside Orlando Norman.

Producers are Beth Allen and Josefin Bagge.

Tummy Monster was a hit at GFF, with the festival adding additional screenings to accomodate demand.

The story revolves around a self-absorbed, 20-something tattoo artist who discovers his latest client is a famous young musician. This revelation sparks an obsession with obtaining a selfie with the musician, plunging them both into a complex and perilous psychological game.