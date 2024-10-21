Red Sea Media will commence worldwide sales talks at the AFM next month on the Michael Jai White action thriller Drive Through Fire.

The story follows an addict war veteran turned rideshare driver who helps a terrified passenger escape a human trafficking ring serving wealthy clients.

White will play a veteran detective who gets involved in the case while violent mobsters pursue the woman. White, a black belt in several martial arts disciplines, will bring his skills to the role. Drive Through Fire co-stars Dan Bakkedahl, Jimmy Carlson, Jennifer Bond, and Kate Duffy.

Principal photography on the project from 3CB got underway in Oklahoma last week utilising the Filmed in Oklahoma Act rebate programme.

Carlson wrote the screenplay and co-directs with Lauren Bond, who founded Oklahoma-based 3CB with Jennifer Bond and Duffy. Executive producers are Melodie Garneau, Matt Moulton, and Roman Kopelevich and Crystal Hill of Red Sea Media.

White starred in the 1997 superhero action film Spawn and his credits include The Dark Knight, Mortal Combat: Legacy, and Blood And Bone.

Red Sea Media founder Kopelevich brokered the rights with Lauren Bond on behalf of 3CB and said, “I’ve known Lauren a long time and I’m excited to partner with her and Jennifer on the telling of a story that is all too familiar about human trafficking in today’s world.

Red Sea’s recent titles include Damaged starring Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel; Confidential Informant with Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth; and The Minute You Wake Up Dead starring Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser.