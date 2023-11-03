REinvent International Sales has boarded international sales for the forthcoming sci-fi drama After Us, The Flood.

Arto Halonen (Princess, The Guardian Angel) directs from a script by Ossi Hakala. Halonen also produces for Art Films Production.

The film is set in 2060, when humanity stands at the brink of extinction because of global warming. Henrik, an old physicist, invented a formula in his youth that led to the creation of a stable fusion reactor. Instead of sharing it with the world, he sold it to a corporation that didn’t stop global warming. But now he can time travel via his memories and he is sent to the past to see if he can help stop climate change.

The cast features Elias Westerberg, Linnea Leino, Tuomas Nilsson and Kasperi Kola.

Latvia’s Tasse Film co-produces and the film shot in both Finland and Latvia.

It is being readied for a launch in autumn 2024.

Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent, said: “Ossi Hakala’s script of After Us, The Flood is spot on when it comes to making a relevant and thrilling story. The sci-fi genre, in this case time travelling combined with the eco elements is a great combination and the story really makes us reflect on the consequences of our actions in life and what we would do, if we got a second chance.”