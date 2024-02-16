Denmark’s REinvent International Sales has picked up international sales rights on Hercules Falling, a psychological drama starring Borgen actor Dar Salim.

The debut fiction feature of Danish filmmaker Christian Bonke, Hercules Falling will shoot this spring on the remote island of Stryno. Amalie Lyngbo Quist produces for Denmark’s Beo Starling.

Bonke wrote the script with Marianne Lentz.

The film follows a combat veteran wrestling with mental health challenges, who begins a journey of self-discovery on a remote island retreat. Germany’s Heimathafen Film co-produces, with support from the Danish Film Institute, DR FilmFyn and Creative Europe.

Scanbox will release the film in the Nordics, with an expected premiere in Q1 2025.

“I found the subject matter particularly interesting and important because of the time we live in today, where the amount of information we are exposed to, often overshadow the real substance of the newsflow,” said Salim, who has had English-speaking roles in Ridley Scott’s Exodus and Guy Ritchie’s upcoming The Gentlemen.

Bonke said Salim ”possesses a raw masculinity and at the same time a sensitivity and vulnerability that spills over the screen to us. Dar is a former soldier himself, and perhaps that’s why he’s able to connect with the real veterans of the cast so naturally.” The cast also includes combat veterans who have fought in war.

Bonke has previously made documentaries Ejersbo and Ballroom Dancer.