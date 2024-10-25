Reservoir Docs has snapped up international rights to Aoife Kelleher’s feature documentary Mrs Robinson, which pays tribute to Ireland’s first female president Mary Robinson and explores her pivotal role in fostering reconciliation in Ireland.

The film, which premiered in the Galway Film Fleadh, will open next month’s Irish Film Festival in London ( November 13-17).

It tells the story of how reforming constitutional lawyer and senator Mary Robinson won the Irish Presidential vote in 1990 and how, in her later role as UN High Commissioner, she took on perpetrators of human-rights abuses all over the world.

It is produced by Cormac Hargaden and Trisha Canning for Loosehorse, with executive producers including Pat Mitchell (co-founder of Project Dandelion), Geralyn Dreyfous, Lyn Davis Lear, Regina K. Scully, Ruth Ann Harnisch and Melony Lewis. The film was funded by Screen Ireland and the Fiscal Sponsorship programme of the Utah Film Center.

Bono and Irish singer songwriters Gemma Doherty and Morgan MacIntyre of Saint Sister contributed a specially recorded song, ‘Women Of The World’, to the soundtrack.

“Engagement, female empowerment and quality, this is really what attracted us to the project almost four years ago now,” said Anaïs Clanet, head of sales and acquisitions at Reservoir Docs. “It’s a very important film about one of the strongest women we know, she deserves to be widely recognised.”

Clanet also confirmed Reservoir Docs is handling international rights on IDFA international competition title Green Is The New Red, directed by Anna Recalde Miranda. Focusing on the assassination of more than 2,000 environmentalists and land defenders in Latin America since 2012, Green Is The New Red explores the roots of this violence.

The feature doc a is a coproduction between France, Italy, Paraguay and Sweden. Producers are Isabelle Chesneau, Hernán Mazzeo for Lardux Films with Mónica Hernández Rejón as impact producer.