Reuben Barnes, an experienced UK projectionist and technical services manager for companies including Dolby and Paramount Pictures, has died aged 56, on Monday, July 1.

“A dear friend and colleague to many, he will be remembered as a caring and thoughtful soul with a terrific sense of humour, whose presence brightened everyone’s day,” said a statement from Dolby.

Barnes had been manager of screening services at Dolby London, having worked at the company since 2012.

He was previously projectionist and manager at Mr Young’s in Soho, now known as The Soho Screening Rooms; and worked in projection services for Paramount Pictures, including running the projection and screening room facilities.

A film graduate from the University of Portsmouth, Barnes joined De Lane Lea in 1993, where he worked for three years in sound and post-production. In 1996 he joined Mr Young’s, where he screened thousands of films at the key Soho location for clients including major studios and film festivals such as Toronto, Venice and Berlin.

From 2000 to 2003 he ran the Film Four Screening Room programme, which saw Film Four use Mr Young’s as its screening venue.

After five years at Paramount, he joined Dolby London in 2012, where he ran the newly-opened Ray Dolby Theatre.

Barnes is survived by his wife Sara, and three children Honor, Iolo and Jago. “Reuben’s passion for film and people established him as a stalwart of the industry, renowned for his professionalism and desire to deliver the best cinematic experiences,” said the Dolby statement. “Anyone who had the pleasure of speaking with Reuben would agree it was always time well spent, with his famous anecdotes the highlight of any interaction. We are truly grateful for every minute that we shared.”

Dolby London will host a book of remembrance open to all wishing to contribute. Messages of support and condolence can be sent to The Barnes Family, c/o Dolby Europe Ltd, 4-6 Soho Square, London W1D 3PZ.