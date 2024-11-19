Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones and Limbo star Amir El-Masry have rounded out the cast of Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.

They star alongside the previously announced line-up of Emma Corrin, pop star Charli XCX, Nicholas Galitzine and Maika Monroe.

Principal photography has wrapped on the UK shoot, which took place at locations including Knebworth House, Stevenage. WME Independent is handling international sales and co-repping North American rights alongside CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group.

The feature is an adaptation of the 2016 graphic novel feminist fairytale of the same name by Isabel Greenberg, with Grant S. Johnson of US-based Project Infinity, which has credits including May December and The Assessment, joining Helen Simmons and Stephanie Aspin of the UK’s Erebus Pictures as producer. Erebus Pictures and Jackman have previously worked together on Jackman’s debut, Bonus Track, for Sky Cinema.

100 Nights Of Hero centres on a bet between two friends in an alternative world. One friend is tasked with seducing the other’s wife in 100 nights, with riches and the life of the wife at stake.