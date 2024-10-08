David Twohy’s Riddick 4: Furya, the latest chapter in the Vin Diesel-starring Riddick saga, has been awarded €2m in production support by Germany’s FFF Bayern fund for international feature films and series. It is the maximum amount that can be awarded to a single project.

Most of the principal photography will take place at the Penzing Studios in Bavaria, with further filming taking place in Spain and the UK.

The new film in the space western franchise, to which Diesel owns the rights, has been pre-sold around the world by Rocket Science to international territories including Leonine Studios in Germany and to Metropolitan in France. CAA Media Finance is handling the US sales.

Riddick 4: Furya is being produced by Diesel’s One Race Films and Thank You Studios; local co-producers are Germany’s Supernix and the UK’s Electric Shadow Company/28 Limited.

The film sees Diesel’s anti-hero Richard B. Riddick return to his home planet of Furya to find it has been occupied by the brutal Amadak with a new threat from the Necromongers looming.

The Chronicles Of Riddick series kicked off in 2000 with Pitch Black, and was followed by 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013’s Riddick.

According to FFF Bayern, German cinematographer Stefan Ciupek, who was behind the camera on two of Supernix’s previous productions Rumours and Guns Akimbo, will be part of Riddick 4’s creative team alongside UK production designer Nigel Phelps whose past credits include Batman, Pearl Harbour and Transformers.

FFF Bayern’s recent funding session has also allocated €750,000 to the animated film Dougie Dolittle, inspired by the classic The Story of Doctor Dolittle, to be produced by the Munich-based companies Caligari Film- & Fernsehproduktion and Studio 100 International with Spanish 2D/3D animation studio 3 Doubles Producciones and Ireland’s Telegael.

Scanline VFX, based on the studio lot of Bavaria Film in Geiselgasteig, received €115,00 in support for providing digital effects on the fourth season of the Netflix fantasy drama series The Witcher.