Director Ridley Scott, actors Emilia Clarke and Oliver Ford Davies, and Pinewood Group chair Paul Golding are among those recognised in the UK’s 2024 New Year’s Honours list.

Scott, who was first knighted in 2003, has been made a Knight Grand Gross for his services to the UK film industry. He recently directed Napoleon and is filming Gladiator 2 while his other credits include Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise and the Alien series.

For services to people with brain injuries, Game Of Thrones actor Clarke received an MBE for her work with the charity SameYou which she co-founded with her mother and remains as a trustee.

UK actor Davies received an OBE for his services to drama. Best known for appearing in several Star Wars films between 1999 and 2005, Davies recently starred in Triangle Of Sadness and has also written several books and plays.

Pinewood Group chairman Golding received a CBE for services to business and UK film industry. He recently stepped down as interim chief executive with David Conway taking on the role.

Belfast actor James Martin, best known for starring in the award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, received an MBE for services to drama in Northern Ireland. Martin, who has Down syndrome, is the first actor with the condition to star in an Oscar and Bafta-winning film.

Also receiving an MBE was producer Noel Cronin for services to television broadcasting as the founder of the local family-run TV channel Talking Pictures which broadcasts vintage film and TV content 24 hours a day.

Documentary filmmaker Clovis Salmon received an OBE for his services to culture and the Black community. Born in Jamaica, Salmon has directed several short and mid-length films about his experiences as one of the first-generation immigrants from the West Indies to settle in the UK.

It was the first New Year’s Honours under King Charles III who was coronated in May 2023.