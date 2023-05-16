Online content marketplace RightsTrade has partnered with Czech festival management platform Eventival in a move which the companies said will combine the benefits of festival presence with marketplace access to key industry players.

The arrangement will provide filmmakers that register and submit films via Eventival access to RightsTrade’s secure screening service and more than 6,000 vetted buyers and sales agents.

Filmmakers will also be able to access the comps tool from RightsTrade owner and content intelligence platform Cinelytic to better understand revenues, distribution strategies and recoupment potential on a territory-by-territory basis.

Tobias Queisser, CEO of Cinelytic, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our powerful tools and services to the broader filmmaking community and play a positive role in ensuring its success while improving overall industry profitability.

“Today approximately 80% of produced films don’t find distribution and are barred from reaching wider audiences. Our partnership will provide filmmakers with the necessary tools and buyer access to have a better shot at monetising and reaching intended audiences.”

Tomas Prasek, CEO of Eventival, added: “We have been providing software tools for the film festival community all over the world since 2009, but especially in the recent years, we have begun to explore ways in which we could broaden our creative focus also towards the filmmakers.

“The partnership with RightsTrade is the first but surely not the last step in this direction, and if we’ll see that it is helping filmmakers on their path to making their films succeed even beyond the film festival circuit, we’ll be very happy.”