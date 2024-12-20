The Robbie Williams song ‘Forbidden Road’ has been disqualified from the Oscar shortlist because it was deemed to incorporate material from an existing song not written for Better Man.
Following a determination by the Academy’s music branch executive committee, the original song shortlist will be reduced to 14 entries and there will not be a replacement.
According to Academy Rule 18 Section 1-B, original songs must be written specifically for the film in question. The branch determined Forbidden Road contained elements from a song not written for Better Man.
Michael Gracey’s Williams biopic uses a CGI monkey to portray the British pop star and opens in limited release in the US through Paramount on December 25 before expanding wide on January 10.
The shortlists were unveiled earlier this week. The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.
The committee’s note to branch members appears below.
Dear Music Branch members,
The shortlisted Original Song achievement, “Forbidden Road,” from the film BETTER MAN, incorporates material from an existing song that was not written for this film.
The Music Branch Executive Committee has met and reviewed materials. It was determined the achievement does not meet the 97th Awards Rules criteria for eligibility in the Original Song category.
B. Original Song: An original song consists of words and music, both of which are original and written specifically for the motion picture. [Rule Eighteen, Section 1-B].
Therefore, the song has been deemed ineligible for award consideration for the 97th Oscars and will be removed from the Academy’s shortlist in the Original Song category.
This is a decision that both honors our rules and protects the special nature of the Original Song and Score categories.
Sincerely,
The Music Branch Executive Committee
