The Robbie Williams song ‘Forbidden Road’ has been disqualified from the Oscar shortlist because it was deemed to incorporate material from an existing song not written for Better Man.

Following a determination by the Academy’s music branch executive committee, the original song shortlist will be reduced to 14 entries and there will not be a replacement.

According to Academy Rule 18 Section 1-B, original songs must be written specifically for the film in question. The branch determined Forbidden Road contained elements from a song not written for Better Man.

Michael Gracey’s Williams biopic uses a CGI monkey to portray the British pop star and opens in limited release in the US through Paramount on December 25 before expanding wide on January 10.

The shortlists were unveiled earlier this week. The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

The committee’s note to branch members appears below.