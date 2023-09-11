Curzon has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Red Island, the new film from 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute) director Robin Campillo.

Morocco-born French director Campillo’s new film will have its world premiere in the official selection at San Sebastian Film Festival later this month. Curzon is working on release plans for the title.

Set on one of the last French army air bases on Madagascar in the 1970s, Red Island follows a 10-year-old boy whose world opens up to a different reality when he is inspired by an intrepid comic book heroine.

The film is written by Campillo, in collaboration with Gilles Marchand. Marie-Ange Luciani produced for France’s Les Films de Pierre; Playtime is handling worldwide sales, with Memento Films holding the film for France.

Campillo scored an international hit with his third feature 120 BPM (Beats Per Minute), which won the Grand Prix on its debut at Cannes 2017, and grossed £201,508 in the UK and Ireland, also through Curzon.

Louisa Dent, managing director at Curzon, described Red Island as “a deeply personal and reflective coming-of-age film, mingling childhood memory with a slowly dawning political awakening and a growing realisation of the cruelty of colonialism.”