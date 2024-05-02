Rocket Science announced today that it will fully finance and launch international sales in Cannes on the sci-fi horror 11817 to be directed and produced by Louis Leterrier.

The French filmmaker’s Carrousel Studios, Rocket Science, Thank You Studios, Chernin Entertainment, and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing.

Matthew Robinson, whose credits include The Invention Of Lying, wrote the screenplay about a family of four trapped inside their house by inexplicable forces.

As modern luxuries and essential supplies start to run out, the family must adapt to survive and outsmart whoever or whatever is imprisoning them.

Casting is currently underway. CAA Media Finance represents North American rights.

The film’s producers are Leterrier, Thomas Benski and Omar Sy for Carrousel Studios, Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios, Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, and Joe Neurauter. Cecile Gaget is an executive producer for Carrousel Studios.

Leterrier’s credits include Fast X, Now You See Me, The Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, Clash Of The Titans, and The Takedown starring Sy for Netflix.

He is attached to direct the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise, which is currently in development For television he produced and directed the Netflix shows Lupin and Dark Crystal.

Leterrier is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360/LBI, Sloan Offer Weber and Dern and UBBA in France. Robinson is represented by CAA, 3Arts, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Rocket Science’s Cannes slate includes Ali Abbasi’s Cannes Competition entry The Apprentice starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, and Maria Bakalova, and Cliffhanger.