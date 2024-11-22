Bogdan Mureșanu’s The New Year That Never Came, a tragicomedy set on the brink of revolution in 1989 Romania, has won the Golden Pyramid for best film at the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

The international competition jury was unanimous in selecting the film, which premiered at Venice in September where it won best film in the Horizons strand as well as the Fipresci prize.

Scroll down for full list of winners

CIFF handed out an expanded set of awards at a glitzy closing cermony of this year’s edition, which marked a return for the longest-running film festival in the Middle East and Africa after cancelling last year following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Silver Pyramid award for best director went to Russia’s Natalia Nazarova for Postmarks, a comedy-drama about a woman with cerebral palsy who hopes her father will return from the sea and meets a sailor who brings news that changes her life. The film also picked up a best actor award for Maxim Stoyanov and a special mention for lead actress Alina Khojevanova.

The Bronze Pyramid award for the best first or second film by a director went to Brazil’s Pedro Freire for drama Malu. Yara De Novaes, who plays the title role, also scooped the best actress prize.

The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and marks the feature directorial debut of Freire. The story is inspired by the filmmaker’s own mother, Malu Rocha, a film and TV soap opera actress, exploring memories of a glorious past in a rundown home in a Rio slum. It picked up several awards at the Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival last month.

Further films to pick up multiple prizes included Spring Came Laughing, an Egyptian melodrama that saw filmmaker Noha Adel receive the Henry Barakat Award for best artistic contribution and Salah Abu Seif Award for best director as well as the Fipresci prize.

In the Horizons of Arab Cinema Competition, the best Arab film prize was awarded to A State Of Passion, Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi’s documentary about British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon Ghassan Abu Sittah, who became a face of Palestinian resistance after working round the clock for 43 days under constant bombardment in the emergency rooms of Gaza’s Al Shifa and Al Ahli hospitals.

The feature also won a feature documentary award and one of a series of new awards given by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Radio and Television Union, recognising films addressing the Palestinian cause.

Further prizes that were new this year included best African film, which went to Mati Diop’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Dahomey, and best Asian film, awarded to Lin Jianjie’s Brief History Of A Family by Netpac.

The festival ran from November 13-22 at Cairo Opera House Complex, screening around 200 films, and opened with the world premiere of Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi’s Passing Dreams, which was also recognised with a prize from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Radio and Television Union.

CIFF 2024 winners

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Golden Pyramid Award: best film

The New Year That Never Came, dir. Bogdan Mureșanu

Silver Pyramid Award: special jury award for best director

Natalia Nazarova for Postmarks

Bronze Pyramid Award: best first or second work of a director

Pedro Freire for Malu

Naguib Mahfouz Award: best screenplay

Vittoria by Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman

Best Actor Award

Lee Kang Sheng Blue Sun Palace

Maxim Stoyanov, Postmarks

Best Actress Award

Yara De Novaes, Malu

Special mention: Alina Khojevanova, Postmarks

Henry Barakat Award: best artistic contribution

Director Necmi Sancak for Ayse

Director Noha Adel for Spring Came On Laughing

International Critics Prize (Fipresci Prize)

Spring Came On Laughing, dir. Noha Adel

HORIZONS OF ARAB CINEMA COMPETITION

Saad Eldin Wahba Award: best Arabic film ($10,000)

A State of Passion, pros. Carol Mansour, Muna Khalidi

Salah Abu Seif Award: best director ($7,000)

Noha Adel for Spring Came On Laughing

Youssef Sherif Rezkallah Award: best screenwriter ($6,000)

Louay Khraish and Faissal Sam Shaib for Arzé

Best Actor Award ($2,000)

Mohamed Khouyi, The Blue Lake

Best Actress Award ($2,000)

Diamand Bou Abboud, Arzé

INTERNATIONAL CRITICS’ WEEK COMPETITION AWARDS

Shadi Abdel Salam Award: best film

Wild Diamond, dir. Agathe Riedinger

Fathy Farag Award: special jury award

Simon Of The Mountain, dir. Federico Luis

Special mention

Abu Zaabal 89, Bassam Mortada

African Feature Award

Dahomey, dir. Mati Diop

Special Jury Prize

Abu Zaabal 89, Bassam Mortada

Netpac Award: outstanding Asian feature film

Brief History Of A Family, dir. Lin Jianjie

Broadcasting & Television Union of Organizations of Islamic Cooperation Award

Presented to the top Palestinian documentaries or short films

First prize: Square Kilometer Dreams, dir. Qassam Sbeih

Second prize: A State Of Passion, dirs. Carol Mansour, Muna Khalidi

Third prize: Passing Dreams, dir. Rashid Masharawi

Special mentions

Professor Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, surgeon at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi

The Deer’s Tooth, dir. Saif Hammash

SPECIAL PROGRAMMES

Misr International Films (MIF), Youssef Chahine Award

Presented to the best film in the Palestinian film series “Zero Distance”

Soft Skin, dir. Khamis Masharawi

No Signal, dir. Muhammad Al Sharif

A School Day, dir. Ahmed Al Danaf

Feature Documentary Award

Abu Zaabal 89, dir. Bassam Mortada

A State Of Passion, dirs. Carol Mansour, Muna Khalidi

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

Youssef Chahine Award: best short film

David, dirs. Kai Xue, Hong Jiexi

Special Jury Award

The Last Dismissal, dir. Jowaher Alamri

Special Mention

The Mother And The Bear, dir. Yasmina El Kamaly