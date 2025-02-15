Icon Film Distribution has acquired UK-Ireland rights to French director Laura Piani’s romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life from The Bureau Sales.

The English and French-language film set between Paris and the UK stars Anatomy Of A Fall’s Camille Rutherford as an aspiring French writer at the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England where life and literature collide as she attempts to finish her novel and get her sentimental life back on track.

Already scooped by Sony Pictures Classics in Toronto for a North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and worldwide airlines, the film premiered at Toronto 2024.

New deals have also been sealed with Movies Inspired (Italy), Praesens (Switzerland), Big Picture (Portugal), Mars Film (Turkey), Heafilm (Baltics), Challan (South Korea), and Ski Digi Entertainment(Taiwan).

Further sales include to Hi Gloss Entertainment for Australia. and New Zealand, Splendid Film in Germany,Austria and Switzerland, Scanbox in Scandinavia, La Aventura Cine in Spain, Cinobo in Greece, Vertigo Films Distribution in Benelux and Provzglyad for CIS.

Paname Distribution released the film on January in France where it continues a solid box office run with nearly 100,000 admissions to date.

Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson and Annabelle Lengronne also star in the film in which documentarian Frederick Wiseman has a cameo as a poet. It is produced by Gabrielle Dumon for Sciapode and Les Films du Veyrier.