Rome’s MIA film and TV market has selected 62 projects for its co-production market, which runs from October 9-13.

More than 500 projects were submitted this year from 80 countries worldwide.

Of these, 62 were selected - 15 films, 15 animation, 18 documentaries and 14 drama - from 36 countries.

The film projects include I Will Find You by György Kristóf, whose previous film Out played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017.

UK producer Aaron Brookner of Pinball London also heads to MIA with mystery thriller A Gift To My Mother, to be directed by Aaron Brookner.

Also taking part is A Story Of Three Girls by Turkey’s Nursen Çetin Köreken, about the story of three female weightlifters who, amidst abuse and social constraints, struggle to assert their identity in the complex reality of contemporary Turkey.

Elsewhere, eight films were selected for work in progress programme C EU SOON.

Ringo Media returns to C EU Soon after winning the Screen International Award in 2022 with Álvaro Gago’s Matrìa, which was selected for the Berlinale Panorama in 2023, with En Vigilia/The Imminent Age, a debut feature by Clara Serrano Llorens and Gerard Simó Gimeno that tells the story of young Bruno, struggling with the decision to leave his grandmother in a retirement home.

Antonin Svoboda, founder of the Austrian collective Coop99 filmproduktion together with fellow directors and producers Jessica Hausner and Barbara Albert, directs Persona Non Grata, a drama about an out of the ordinary woman facing the demons of an abusive past in the wake of the #MeToo era.

Italian director Guido Chiesa returns to drama with For The Love Of A Woman, the journey to Israel of an American woman who uncovers unexpected family secrets.

In Emalovi/ Lioness, produced by Estonian production company Allfilm, director Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo follows the journey between balance and madness of a mother struggling with a rebellious teenage daughter.

Also selected is Portuguese director and producer André Gil Mata Sob A Chama Da Candeia/Under The Flame Of A Candle; Pietinia Kronikas/Southern Chronicles by Ignas Miskinis; Bluish by Lilith Kraxner & Milena Czernovsky; and The Answer To All Questions by producer and director Dimitar Kotzev.

Films selected for C EU SOON compete for the Screen International Award.

Speakers at this year’s MIA market include Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series; Imagine Documentaries president Sara Bernstein and Marge Dean, head of Skybound Entertainment’s Animation Studio.