International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has added 11 titles to its Harbour, Limelight and Bright Futures strands ahead of its 54th edition, which runs January 30-February 9.
In Harbour, the festival world premieres Jeppe Rønde’ Acts of Love following his feature debut at IFFR in 2015 with Bridgend. It’s the story of a woman’s quiet and orderly life in a religious community in rural Denmark which is disrupted by the arrival of her brother.
Tiger Special Jury Prize-winning US filmmakers Artemis Shaw and Prashanth Kamalakanthan (New Strains) return with Removal of the Eye about a couple contending with a mother-in-law’s demand for a baby exorcism.
Italian filmmaker Giovanni Columbu, whose 2013 film Su Re played in Competition at Rottermam, returns with the 1940s Sardinia-set Balentes, and India’s Bhargav Saikia’s supernatural horror Bokshi has its world premiere.
Bright Future adds the international premieres of Filipino director Dominic Bekaert’s neo-noir An Errand, and Antón Álvarez, aka C. Tangana’s La Guitarra Flamenca de Yerai Cortés, a portrait of flamenco guitar player. The strand is also world premiering of US director Julian Castronovo’s detective story Debut, Or Objects Of The Field Of Debris As Currently Catalogued.
In the Limelight programme, showcasing avant-premieres and festival highlights, the international premiere of Jiang Jia-chen’s Clash tells the true story of the Chongquing Dockers, an oddball American Football team from China, as they rise to unexpected glory.
Rotterdam announced its first titles for the Bright Future and Habour strands in October.
IFFR has also named The Brutalist cinematographer Lol Crawley as the recipient of the 2025 Robby Müller Award, given in collaboration with the Netherlands Society of Cinematographers (NSC) and Andrea Müller-Schirmer, the wife of the late Dutch cinematographer Robby Müller.
The festival’s full programme line-up including Tiger Competition, Big Screen and Tiger Short films will be announced on December 17.
Harbour
Acts Of Love (Den)
Dir: Jeppe Rønde
Balentes (It)
Dir: Giovanni Columbu
Bokshi (India)
Dir: Bhargav Saikia
Past Is Present (Bang-Ger)
Dir: Shaheen Dill-Riaz
Removal Of The Eye (US)
Dirs: Prashanth Kamalakanthan, Artemis Shaw
Limelight
Clash (China)
Dir: Jiang Jia-Chen
Kajolrekha (Bang)
Dir: Giasuddin Selim
Silence Of The Sea (Jap)
Dir: Wakamatsu Setsuro
Bright Future
Debut, Or, Objects Of The Field Of Debris As Currently Catalogued (US)
Dir: Julian Castronovo
An Errand (Phil)
Dir: Dominic Bekaert
La Guitarra Flamenca De Yerai Cortéz (Sp)
Dir: Antón Álvarez
