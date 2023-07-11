International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)’s Hubert Bals Fund (HBF) has selected four projects for its first-ever HBF+ Europe: Post-production Scheme, alongside eight projects for minority co-production support.

The projects, all feature debuts aside from one, will receive €60,000 to support either their production or their post-production. HBF+Europe supports projects from filmmakers based in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Eastern Europe, and encourages European co-production of said projects.

Among the four post-production projects is The Maw Naing’s The Women about the daily struggles of four female factory workers. The project has received funding from Cinefondation L’Atelier and Locarno Open Doors.

Recipients of the minority co-production support include Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, a co-production between India (Chalk & Cheese), Netherlands (Baldr), France (Petit Chaos) and Luxembourg (Les Films Fauves). The film, which follows two nurses who discover a mythical forest on their road trip, is Kapadia’s fiction feature debut after her documentary A Night Of Knowing Nothing won the Golden Camera at Cannes in 2021.

Also selected was Abinash Bikram Shah’s Elephants In The Fog which is produced by Nepal’s Underground Talkies with France’s Les Valseurs and centres around the matriarch to a group of trans-women. Shah’s short film Lori received a special mention at Cannes 2022.

HBF+Europe: Minority Co-production Support selection 2023

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-Ind-Neth-Lux), dir. Payal Kapadia

Cotton Queen (Fr-Ger-Palestine), dir. Suzannah Mirghani

Elephants In The Fog (Nepal-Fr), dir. Abinash Bikram Shah

Quatro Meninas (Bra-Neth), dir. Karen Suzane

Si No Ardemos, Cómo Iluminar La Noche (Costa Rica-Mex-Fr), dir. Kim Torres

Tear Gas (Fr-Georgia-Bel), dir. Uta Beria

A Useful Ghost (Thai-Sing-Fr), dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

A Winner Is Seen At The Start (Fr-Neth-Bulgaria-Nor-Kazakhstan), dir. Zhannat Alshanova

HBF+Europe: Post-production Support selection 2023

Athlete (Turk-Rom-Ger), dirs. Semih Gulen & Mustafa Emin Büyükcoskun

Holy Electricity (Georgia-Neth), dir. Vakhtang (Tato) Kotetishvili

Una Aombra Oscilante (Arg-Chile-Fr), dir. Celeste Rojas Mugica

The Women (Myanmar-Fr-Sing-Nor-S. Kor), dir. The Maw Naing