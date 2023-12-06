Rowan Woods is taking over the role of creative director at the Edinburgh TV Festival, replacing Stewart Clarke who leaves the role after four festivals.

Woods is a well-respected film and TV curator, acquisitions executive and festival consultant, responsible for launching and running the BFI London Film Festival’s TV-facing programme since 2021, programming the likes of Succession, Dopesick and The English. The former BBC Film development executive has also done stints as an acquisitions consultant for Shudder/AMC Networks and as film programme manager for international festivals at British Council.

At the start of her career she spent five years as a radio and TV producer for the BBC’s flagship film and culture programmes.

Woods will take up the role this month, and will be responsible for driving the creative direction of the festival. She will be based in London.

“The Edinburgh TV Festival is one of the crown jewels of Edinburgh’s festival season, with an international reputation for agenda-setting debate and real cultural cut-through across the whole media landscape,” said Woods. “It’s such an exciting time to be joining, as both the TV industry and the festival landscape undergo seismic changes. I can’t wait to be part of leading the festival into its new era.”

Gemma Bradshaw also joins the festival as programmes director at the TV Foundation, the charity which owns the Edinburgh TV Festival, replacing Sarah Vignoles who leaves after four years. Bradshaw was the director of One World Media – the not-for-profit organisation that supports journalists and filmmakers in reporting across the world. She has previously worked in public policy before moving to work in the US documentary industry.

Woods and Bradshaw’s roles will continue to report into CEO Campbell Glennie who oversees both the festival and foundation.

“Rowan and Gemma are joining us at a time where we look forward to 2024 and our ambitious plans to make the Edinburgh TV Festival and the TV Foundation’s programmes even more inclusive and accessible, something I know they are both passionate about. As established leaders in their fields they will bring a wealth of new experience to write our next chapter,” noted Glennie.