UK sales outfit Film Seekers has commenced sales on UK action film Sunray, created by and starring former Royal Marines Commandos.

The revenge story, currently in post-production, follows a war veteran who calls on his combat friends from the past to help him on a quest to hunt down those responsible for his daughter’s tragic death. Sunray also tackles the important issues surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder that many veterans face when assimilating back into civilian life.

James Clarke, Daniel Shepherd and Sam Seeley write, direct and produce, who were also Royal Marines.

Tip Cullen, Tom Leigh, Stephen Blades and Luke Solomon – all former Royal Marine Commandos turned actors – star.

”The filmmakers have crafted a project that really delivers on its action set pieces, whilst intertwining the important issues veterans face, which we think buyers will really respond to,” said Caroline Couret-Delègue, managing director at Film Seekers.

“This film has been an incredible journey over the past few years. Seeing the passion and professionalism Film Seekers bring to the table, it feels like the perfect match for us,” noted the filmmakers, Shepherd and Clarke.

“The authenticity that the filmmakers and stars bring to Sunray from their own military experiences is second to none,” added executive producer Gareth Jones. ”The action sequences take the audience into the heart of what it is to serve in the Forces.”