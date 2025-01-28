Ruben Östlund has begun principal photography in Budapest for The Entertainment System Is Down and has added cast including Connor Swindells and Lindsay Duncan.

The dark satire is set on a long-haul flight between the UK and Australia where the entertainment system fails and passengers are forced to face the horror of being bored.

Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton and Tobias Menzies star in the film which Daniel Webber, Wayne Blair, Dan Wyllie, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist and Tea Stjärne, and Swedish artist Benjamin Ingrosso have also joined.

Principal photography is taking place in Budapest in Hungary over 70 days until May 2025. The set has been built around a real Boeing 747, which was acquired specifically for the project.

The Entertainment System is Down is produced by Plattform Produktion (Sweden) with Essential Films (Germany) and Parisienne de Production (France). Co-producers are BBC Film, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television, ZDF/ARTE, ARTE France Cinéma, SF Studios, Eye Eye Pictures (Norway), Paloma Productions (Denmark).

The film is financed by the Swedish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt (FFA), the Norwegian Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, with the participation of Canal+, Disney+ and ARTE France and with the support of Creative Europe Media.

World sales are handled by Coproduction Ofﬁce, and a first deal with A24 for US distribution rights has already been done.

The project will mark Östlund’s second English-language film and seventh feature after The Guitar Mongoloid (2004), Involuntary (2008), Play (2011), Force Majeure (2014), and his two Palme d’Or winners, The Square (2017) and Triangle of Sadness (2022).