Sadie Frost’s documentary feature Twiggy is wrapping production in Cannes.

The UK model is making her debut visit to the festival to film the final scene at Film Soho’s virtual production stage on Wednesday (May 17), which will double up as London’s Carnaby Street in the 1960s.

Twiggy is being produced by UK studio Film Soho, who is teaming up with virtual production specialist Disguise and metaverse company Hadean for the end of shoot.

Twiggy is UK filmmaker Frost’s second documentary as director, following Quant. The film takes a look at the life and career of Twiggy, real name Lesley Lawson, whose career kickstarted in the 1960s. It features interviews with Twiggy and her husband Leigh Lawson, as well as commentary from Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delavigne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes.

It is set to released theatrically in the UK and Ireland in 2023, with Studio Soho – the sales arm of the Film Soho group – repping international sales.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Film Soho, Disguise, AWS and Epic on this exciting project,” said Craig Beddis, CEO of Hadean. “Virtual production is the future of filmmaking, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this new way of enabling audience participation in a traditionally one-way industry.”

Director Frost said ”As a filmmaker I feel honoured to be able to use this ground breaking technology to transport Twiggy back to 1968! We announced the documentary here in Cannes exactly one year ago – what a way to celebrate the end of production through this seminal event.”

Film Soho co-founder and director Nick Hamson added: ”With our newly installed V-Studios stage it seemed only fitting to introduce this technology into the Twiggy production; teaming with Hadean to create this incredible immersive experience is next the level of film making which we are delighted to embrace.”