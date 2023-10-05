SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP negotiators reconvened on Wednesday and issued a joint statement at the end of the day to say they would break until Friday and continue on Monday.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded,” the parties said. “Negotiations will continue Friday, October 6, with the parties working internally over the weekend, resuming Monday, October 9.”

It is understood Hollywood CEOs Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Bob Iger, (Disney), Ted Sarandos (Netflix) and David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery) returned to Wednesday’s session at SAG-AFTRA’s headquarters in mid-town Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers) head negotiator Carol Lombardini, and SAG-AFTRA’s team led by Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

The latest joint missive from both sides continues this week’s narrative around town that talks are proceeding in a productive manner after resuming on Monday for the first time since the union went on strike on July 14.

The work stoppage enters its 84th day on Thursday. Revenue share remains a major hurdle as the parties seek to agree on a new three-year TV and theatrical contract. The union wants profit participation on “successful” streaming shows. The other key bargaining points are AI regulation and minimum wage increases.

In a separate statement on Wednesday evening SAG-AFTRA said Crabtree-Ireland will attend a New York Comic-Con panel on October 14 discussing AI in entertainment from the performer’s perspective.

Writers Guild of America membership is voting this week on whether to ratify that union’s tentative deal with AMPTP and the writers are expected to return a vote in favour after polls close on Monday.