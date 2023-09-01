SAG-AFTRA board has voted unanimously to send an interactive media (video game) strike authorisation vote to members ahead of resumed negotiations.

The union and signatory video game companies extended the Interactive Media Agreement nearly a year ago and will resume talks on September 26 in a bid to sign a new contract.

SAG-AFTRA said while key issues like wages and protections against unrestrained use of AI are also on the table, the video game agreement is separate from the TV, theatrical and streaming contract which remains unresolved and triggered the actors strike 50 days ago.

Here we go again!” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher in a statement. “Now our Interactive (Video Game) Agreement is at a stalemate too. Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect. Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members.”

Work under the video game agreement requires considerable performance capture. The union wants AI protections to ensure there is informed consent and appropriate payment for the creation and use of digital replicas and for training AI systems with members’ performances.

SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “The voice and performance capture artists who bring video game characters to life deserve a contract that reflects the value they bring to the multibillion-dollar gaming industry. Voice and performance capture AI are already among the most advanced uses of AI: the threat is here and it is real. Without contractual protections, the employers are asking performers to unknowingly participate in the extinction of their artistry and livelihoods.”

In addition to AI protections, the union is demanding the same wage increases for video game performers as for those who work under the film and television contracts: 11% retroactive to expiration and 4% increases in the second and third years of the agreement in order to keep up with inflation.

The union is also asking for on-camera performers to have the same five-minutes-per-hour rest period that off-camera performers are entitled to. Also needed: a set medic present when stunts or hazardous work is performed, just like on a film or television set; prohibitions against stunts on self-taped auditions; and vocal stress protections.

The signatory video game companies include: Activision Productions, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Epic Games, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games.

Voting information postcards will be mailed to eligible voters on September 5. Voting will close at 5 pm PT on September 25.