SAG-AFTRA has called a strike starting at midnight on Thursday after the Guild’s president Fran Drescher declared: “We are labour and we stand tall and we demand respect.”

Speaking at a livestreamed press conference in California after SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted on Thursday morning to call a strike following the break-down of talks on Wednesday, an impassioned Drescher lambasted the studios and streamers for “disgusting” greed.

National executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland cited AI, minimum payments and revenue sharing proposals involving streamers as major sticking points in negotiations.

“We are being victimised by a very greedy entity,” Drescher said. “I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.

“I cannot believe how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty… when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”

The Guild will post a strike notice outlining the do’s and dont’s of industrial action later on Thursday. Besides the work stoppage, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in general there can be no promotional work by actors at festivals, conventions, premieres, panels, on social media or other platforms or events.

This will be the ffirst double strike including the Writers Guild Of America – who have been on strike since May 2 – since 1960.

Asked when the Guild might reconvene with the studios and streamers, Drescher said, “That’s up to them. We’re ready to meet tonight.”

Crabtree-Ireland echoed the sentiment and later said, “I have zero doubt these companies could have agreed to every single item in our proposal in our packages without a problem whatsoever to their bottom line. They could do that. They chose not to do that.”



He continued, ”This strike could have been avoided 100% by these companies simply being reasonable and nothing about this contract would damage these companies at all. It’s about respect for SAG-AFTRA members and the work they contribute and it just isn’t there.”

Crabtree-Ireland dismissed a statement put out by Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) on Thursday morning, which alleged the studios and streamers have offered “historic pay and residual increases”.

The full AMPTP statement appears below: