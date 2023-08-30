The trustees of the SAG-AFTRA health plan have unanimously agreed to extend health coverage to members who have lost out on work opportunities in May and June because of the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) strike.

The trustees will extend coverage by one calendar quarter for qualified participants who would otherwise lose coverage on October 1.

Qualified participants must be losing earnings-based or days-based coverage on October 1 and have at least $22,000 in reported earnings (or 85 alternative days) from July 1 2022 through June 30 2023.

These reduced requirements apply only to continuation of existing active coverage and reflect a reduction that accounts for lesser earnings opportunities during May and June.

“This will come as a great relief to our members,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “I think it’s important that we never forget that we are in a contract negotiation with the AMPTP and under no circumstances should the health and well-being of members and their families ever be weaponised against them because of this strike.

“The AMPTP is long overdue to return to the negotiating table with a fresh perspective on their integral relationship with SAG-AFTRA members. The ball is in their court to do the right thing on behalf of performers and accept the inevitable paradigm shift with grace and generosity.”

SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who also serves as a trustee, said, “It’s a shame the studios and streamers have put so many SAG-AFTRA members in a position where they have to worry about basic necessities — like whether they will remain covered by their health plan.

“The board of trustees’ approval of this extension to some of those impacted by the AMPTP’s intransigence will help alleviate some of that anxiety. The solution we’re all hoping for, however, is that the AMPTP will return to the bargaining table.”

SAG-AFTRA health plan participants who lose active coverage but do not qualify for the extension will receive a COBRA offer from the health plan. COBRA premium payment assistance or other resources that can help members find affordable coverage may be available through their state or through one of the entertainment industry’s charitable foundations.

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is governed independently of the union.