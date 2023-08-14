In a move to support the Writers Guild Of America’s (WGA) strike strategy, SAG-AFTRA on Monday said going forward it will not grant interim agreements to any WGA-covered projects to be produced in the US.

A statement posted on the SAG-AFTRA website read, “We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours. It is a win-win change.”

WGA does not offer interim agreements and has been on strike for more than 100 days. Last Friday its negotiators met with their counterparts at Alliance Of Motion Pictures And Television Producers (AMPTP) in what is being spoken of cautiously in Hollywood circles as a productive encounter in which AMPTP offered a counter-proposal to the WGA’s demands.

The SAG-AFTRA statement appears below.