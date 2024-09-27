Jonny Tull’s Tull Stories has taken UK and Ireland rights to Huw Wahl’s sailing feature doc Wind, Tide & Oar.

The film premiered at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich earlier this year. It will be released in cinemas in the spring of 2025.

Wind, Tide & Oar was made by Wahl in collaboration his sister Rose Ravetz. It received funding from Arts Council England, 90 crowdfunders and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The documentary was partly inspired by Ravertz’s experiences aged nineteen when she set off to work her way around the world’s oceans on various vessels, from 34ft schooners to super yachts owned by millionaires. Ravetz is co-producer of the film, which deals with ecology, heritage, traditional skills and maritime history.

Wahl is a filmmaker and artist. His previous film The Republics (2020), made in collaboration with the poet Stephen Watts, premiered at CPH:DOX and went on to screen internationally.

Prior to the release next spring, Tull will be “touring” the film, with previews scheduled throughout the winter months.